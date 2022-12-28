Australia to hold referendum on Indigenous ‘Voice’ in 2023

Australians will decide next year if the country’s constitution will be changed to give an institutional voice to the long-suffering Indigenous population, the government said on Wednesday.

The proposed “Voice to Parliament” aims to give Indigenous Australians a greater say in national policy-making, as they battle poorer health, lower incomes and higher barriers to education.

Indigenous Australians are not currently mentioned in the country’s constitution—adopted in 1901 -- and any move to change that is politically contentious.

Australia’s centre-left government was elected in May and had promised to hold a referendum on the issue—but until now has shied away from setting a date.