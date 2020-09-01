Christchurch mosque shooter designated as terrorist entity in NZ

The offender responsible for the Christchurch terror attacks on March 15, 2019 has been designated as a terrorist entity, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Tuesday, reports Xinhua.

"Designating the offender is an important demonstration of New Zealand's condemnation of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms," Ardern said in a statement.

A designation under New Zealand legislation freezes the assets of terrorist entities and makes it a criminal offence to participate in or support the activities of the designated terrorist entity, the prime minister said.