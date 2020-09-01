Christchurch mosque shooter designated as terrorist entity in NZ

UNB/Xinhua
Wellington
Brenton Tarrant, charged for murder in relation to the mosque attacks, is seen in the dock during his appearance in the Christchurch District Court.
Brenton Tarrant, charged for murder in relation to the mosque attacks, is seen in the dock during his appearance in the Christchurch District Court. Reuters file photo

The offender responsible for the Christchurch terror attacks on March 15, 2019 has been designated as a terrorist entity, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Tuesday, reports Xinhua.

"Designating the offender is an important demonstration of New Zealand's condemnation of terrorism and violent extremism in all forms," Ardern said in a statement.

A designation under New Zealand legislation freezes the assets of terrorist entities and makes it a criminal offence to participate in or support the activities of the designated terrorist entity, the prime minister said.

Advertisement

"This designation ensures the offender cannot be involved in the financing of terrorism in the future," Ardern said.

"We have an obligation to New Zealand and to the wider international community to prevent the financing of terrorist acts," she said.

There are currently 20 terrorist entities designated under New Zealand law, including this offender, the statement said.

Advertisement

Under Section 22 of the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002, the prime minister may designate individuals or groups as terrorist entities, on advice from officials.

Details of the designations process and the statements of case supporting designation of these entities can be found on the New Zealand Police website, it said.

More News

Quotes from court hearings for New Zealand mosque shooter

Brenton Tarrant, the man charged in relation to the Christchurch massacre appear in the dock charged with murder in the Christchurch District Court on 16 March 2019.

11 shot dead in Papua New Guinea prison break

11 shot dead in Papua New Guinea prison break

New Zealand PM Ardern expects coronavirus cluster to grow further

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern speaks during a joint press conference held with Australian prime minister Scott Morrison at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, 28 February 2020.

Australia's Victoria declares disaster, sets curfew to curb COVID-19

A coronavirus disease (COVID-19) drive-through testing facility is seen as the state of Victoria experiences an outbreak of cases, in Melbourne, Australia, 25 June 2020.