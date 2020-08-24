Quotes from court hearings for New Zealand mosque shooter

"On 8 January 2019, the defendant conducted a reconnaissance of Al Noor mosque. The defendant took a position opposite the mosque and flew a drone directly over it to try film and record an aerial view of the mosque and surrounding buildings...The defendant's intention was to burn down the mosques at the conclusion of the attacks."

"He admitted the incendiary devices were to bring the mosques down...he said he wished he had done so."

"He stated he wanted to have shot more people than he did."

"He intended to instil fear into those he described as invaders – including the Muslim population and more generally non-European immigrants."

Speaking about 3-year old Mucaad Ibrahim, the youngest victim of the attack:

"He was clinging to his father's leg. The defendant aimed directly at Mucaad and shot him."