Sovereignty fears delay Pacific-Australia security pacts

Both pacts are aimed at shoring up Australia’s position as a first-choice security partner for Pacific neighbours, who are also being courted by China.

Vanuatu Prime Minister Ishmael Kalsakau on Tuesday said some in his nation believed a pact agreed last year, but not yet ratified, could give the Australian military too much power.

“We must remove the stigma that the agreement is one-sided and does not reflect Vanuatu’s sovereignty,” he said.

“Thinking that some troops from Australia will enter the country without visas and access our sovereign data will not happen, unless we agree and give our informed consent.”