New Zealand to boost defence amid China tensions

The policy paper underpinned a rethinking about the role of the South Pacific nation’s military, which has been used primarily in peacekeeping missions or to provide aid when other countries in the region are hit by natural disasters.

Wellington needs to invest in a “combat-capable” force and cannot rely on being protected by its remoteness, Little said.

“The changes in the domestic and international security environment mean our response and preparedness must change too,” Little said while talking to the media on Friday. “We must be prepared to equip ourselves with trained personnel, assets and material, and appropriate international relationships in order to protect our own defense and national security,” he added.