Trump reposts video mocking Starmer on Truth Social

Starmer turns to a fake David Lammy, his deputy prime minister, and says, “What if Donald shouts at me?”

When Trump picks up the phone, Starmer immediately hangs up, asking why it is so difficult to talk to “that scary, scary, wonderful president”.

“Sir, just be honest and tell him we can’t send any more ships to the Strait of Hormuz,” Lammy says -- the vital shipping lane effectively blocked by Iran since the US-Israeli attacks that started the Middle East war.