Over 300m children a year face sexual abuse online: Study

More than 300 million children a year are victims of online sexual exploitation and abuse, according to the first global estimate of the scale of the problem published on Monday.

Researchers at the University of Edinburgh found that one in eight of the world's children have been victims of non-consensual taking, sharing and exposure to sexual images and video in the past 12 months.

That amounts to about 302 million young people, said the university's Childlight Global Child Safety Institute, which carried out the study.

There have been a similar number of cases of solicitation, such as unwanted sexting and requests for sexual acts by adults and other youths, according to the report.