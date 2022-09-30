'Worrying upsurge' in cholera worldwide: WHO

After years of decline, the planet is now witnessing a "worrying upsurge" in cholera outbreaks, the World Health Organization warned Friday. In the first nine months of this year alone, 26 countries have reported cholera outbreaks, the WHO said, adding that between 2017 and 2021, fewer than 20 nations reported outbreaks per year.

"After years of declining numbers, we are seeing a worrying upsurge of cholera outbreaks around the globe over the past year," Philippe Barboza, the WHO's team lead on cholera and epidemic diarrheal diseases, told reporters in Geneva.

"Not only do we have more outbreaks, but the outbreaks themselves are larger and more deadly."