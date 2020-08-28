Banksy funds Mediterranean refugee rescue boat: report

British street artist Banksy is funding a ship covered with his own artwork to rescue migrants in the Mediterranean and has so far picked up at least 89 people, a newspaper reported.

Named after the 19th-century French anarchist, Louise Michel, the German-flagged boat left the Spanish port of Burriana on August 18, British newspaper The Guardian reported late Thursday.

Chartered under strict security, the boat on Thursday rescued 89 people including 14 women and two children in the central Mediterranean, the paper said, declining to give the vessel's exact position.

"It is now looking for a safe seaport to disembark the passengers or to transfer them to a European coastguard vessel," the paper said.

Painted in bright pink, the vessel features Banksy artwork depicting a girl in a life vest holding a heart-shaped safety buoy.

The 31-metre (101 feet) motor yacht that was formerly owned by French customs authorities is smaller but considerably faster than other NGO rescue vessels, The Guardian said.