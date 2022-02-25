Biden hits Russia with new sanctions for ‘premeditated’ Ukraine attack

Ukrainian forces battled Russian invaders on three sides on Thursday, prompting tens of thousands of people to flee their homes.

“This is a premeditated attack,” Biden told reporters at the White House. “Putin is the aggressor. Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences.”

Biden said the sanctions were designed to have a long-term impact on Russia and to minimize the impact on the United States and its allies. And he said Washington was prepared to do more.

The sanctions are aimed at limiting Russia’s ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds and yen. Among the targets were five major banks, including state-backed Sberbank and VTB, as well as members of the Russian elite and their families. Sberbank, Russia’s largest lender, will no longer be able to transfer money with the assistance of US banks.

The White House also announced export restrictions aimed at curbing Russia’s access to everything from commercial electronics and computers to semiconductors and aircraft parts.