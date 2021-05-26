Biden, Putin to meet on 16 June amid disagreements

US president Joe Biden and Russian president Vladimir Putin will meet in Geneva on 16 June, the White House and the Kremlin said on Tuesday amid sharp disputes over election interference, cyberatttacks, human rights and Ukraine.

Both countries have lowered expectations for breakthroughs at the summit, with neither in a mood to make concessions on their many disagreements, Reuters reported earlier this month.

"The president of the United States is not afraid to stand up to our adversaries and use a moment of in-person diplomacy to convey areas where he has concern and look for areas of opportunity to work together in areas where we have mutual agreement," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a briefing.

Earlier, she said in a statement that the two would discuss "the full range of pressing issues, as we seek to restore predictability and stability to the US-Russia relationship."

The Kremlin said in a statement that the two leaders would discuss bilateral ties, problems related to strategic nuclear stability, and other issues including cooperation in the fight against Covid-19 and regional conflicts.