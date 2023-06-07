Algeria, South Korea, Slovenia elected to UN Security Council

Algeria, Guyana, Sierra Leone and South Korea on Tuesday were elected unopposed to the United Nations Security Council as non-permanent members, while Slovenia won the fifth open seat by soundly besting Belarus.

The Security Council is made up of 15 member states -- five permanent veto-wielding countries (Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States) and 10 others who serve two-year terms. Each year, five of those spots are up for grabs.