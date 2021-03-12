Border walls across the world

Hungary: As Europe grappled with its migrant crisis, Hungary built a 175-kilometre fence along its border with Serbia in 2015 and 2016 followed by another along its frontier with Croatia.

Greece-Turkey: Athens built an 11-kilometre double barbed wire barrier along its Evros River border with Turkey in 2012 to keep out migrants and is now adding a 26-kilometre wall which is due to be completed by May.

As well as the five-metre tall steel wall it plans to cover the entire 192-kilometre Turkish frontier with surveillance cameras.

Bulgaria-Turkey: Bulgaria began building a razor wire barrier along part of its border with Turkey in 2014 to keep out migrants. It is now 176 kilometres long.

Other countries in the Balkans and Central Europe have also put up barriers to thwart migrants including Slovenia, Macedonia and Austria.

Spain-Morocco: The Spanish enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla on the North African coast -- Africa’s only land borders with Europe -- are protected by hi-tech border fences, each around 10 kilometres long.