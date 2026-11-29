On this International Day of Solidarity, we affirm an enduring truth: The Palestinian people have a right to dignity, justice and self-determination.

We know that solidarity must mean more than bearing witness to suffering. It must mean acting to end it – and putting a stop to the unlawful occupation.

I urge the international community to make every effort to prevent further violence and destruction in Gaza, ensure unhindered humanitarian access and provide the support needed for real recovery.

And I call once again for an end to settler violence, settlement expansion, demolitions, evictions, land seizures and the creeping spectre of annexation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.