UN urges global action to end occupation and secure Palestinian statehood
On this International Day of Solidarity, we affirm an enduring truth: The Palestinian people have a right to dignity, justice and self-determination.
We know that solidarity must mean more than bearing witness to suffering. It must mean acting to end it – and putting a stop to the unlawful occupation.
I urge the international community to make every effort to prevent further violence and destruction in Gaza, ensure unhindered humanitarian access and provide the support needed for real recovery.
And I call once again for an end to settler violence, settlement expansion, demolitions, evictions, land seizures and the creeping spectre of annexation in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.
There can be no peace in the Middle East without realising the legitimate right of the Palestinian people to self-determination. And the United Nations will not waver in its commitment to the only viable path forward: the two-State solution, with two independent, sovereign, democratic States — Israel and Palestine — living side-by side in peace and security within their secure and recognised borders on the basis of the pre-1967 lines, in accordance with international law, United Nations resolutions and prior agreements, with Gaza and the West Bank as integral parts of the Palestinian State, and Jerusalem as the capital of both States.
Today and every day, let us make our solidarity real. Let us work together for a world where Palestinian children can learn without fear. Where Palestinian families can live without displacement.
Where the Palestinian people can exercise their right to self-determination and achieve full national independence and sovereignty. And where Palestinians and Israelis alike can enjoy peace, justice, security, and dignity.