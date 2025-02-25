Macron backs Trump diplomacy but seeks US support on any troops

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday supported Donald Trump’s outreach to Russia over Ukraine but called on the United States to back any European troop deployment as a form of security guarantee.

“We want a quick deal but not a fragile one,” Macron said at a joint news conference at the White House.

Macron flew to Moscow weeks before Russia invaded Ukraine three years ago in an unsuccessful bid to dissuade Russian President Vladimir Putin. Like then US president Joe Biden, Macron soon cut off contact with Putin.