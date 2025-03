The Shawwal crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia on Saturday. This means Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, 30 March.

The Saudi authorities confirmed the sighting and announced Sunday as the beginning of Eid. Therefore, Saturday was the last and 29th day of Ramadhan of 1446 AH.

After one long month of fasting from dawn to dust comes Eid-ul-Fitr, which is the biggest religious festival of Muslims.