Canada, Netherlands urge state parties to support Gambia in ICJ

The Netherlands and Canada have said states parties to the Genocide Convention must resolve to prevent genocide but also, critically, to hold perpetrators in Myanmar to account.

"Canada and the Kingdom of the Netherlands reiterate their call to all states parties to the Genocide Convention to support The Gambia in its efforts to address these violations," the two countries said in a joint statement.

François-Philippe Champagne, foreign affairs minister of Canada, and Stef Blok, foreign affairs minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, issued the statement on Wednesday regarding intention to intervene in The Gambia v. Myanmar case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).