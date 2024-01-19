Election wave and AI disinformation raise stakes in 2024

The first major test of how to survive an onslaught of AI-powered disinformation has already taken place.

Taiwan voters backed Lai Ching-te for president last week despite a massive disinformation campaign against him, which experts say was orchestrated by China.

Beijing regards Lai as a dangerous separatist for asserting Taiwan’s independence, and TikTok was flooded with conspiracy theories and derogatory statements about him in the run-up to the vote.

An AFP Fact-Check investigation found several such videos originated on Douyin, China’s version of the app.

How things pan out in other countries remains to be seen, however. Generative AI is threatening to exacerbate deepening trends of polarisation and a loss of trust in the mainstream media.