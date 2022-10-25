Won't remain 'indifferent' if Russian use of its drones proven: Iran

Iran's foreign minister said Monday that Tehran would not remain "indifferent" if it becomes evident Russia is using Iranian-made drones in Ukraine.

His remarks came as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia ordered around 2,000 drones from Iran, the same kind that Kyiv says Moscow has been using in its recent attacks against Ukraine.

"During the war in Ukraine... we are against arming both Russia and Ukraine," Iran's foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in video remarks published by local media.

"We have not supplied Russia with any weapons or drones for use in the war against Ukraine," he continued, reiterating previous denials whilst acknowledging that the two countries have defence cooperation.