Beijing rains heaviest since records began 140 years ago

Deadly rains that pummelled China's capital in recent days were the heaviest since records began 140 years ago, the city's weather service said on Wednesday.

"The maximum (amount) of rainfall recorded during this storm, which was 744.8 millimetres, occurred at the Wangjiayuan Reservoir in Changping," the Beijing Meteorological Service said.

It was the "heaviest rainfall in 140 years", when Beijing records began, it added.

The largest volume previously recorded was 609 millimetres in 1891, the service added.