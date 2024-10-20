China’s Xi calls for troops to boost war preparedness

Xi said the military should “comprehensively strengthen training and preparation for war, (and) ensure troops have solid combat capabilities”, CCTV reported.

Soldiers must “enhance their strategic deterrent and combat capability,” Xi said.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory, has stepped up its shows of force around the self-ruled island in recent years.

On Monday, Beijing had deployed fighter jets, drones, warships and coast guard vessels to encircle Taiwan -- its fourth round of large-scale war games around the democratic island in just over two years.