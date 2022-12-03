Less lethal Omicron opens way for fewer COVID restrictions: Chinese president

"The response we got from the president was an explanation why there were protests -- explaining that after three years of COVID he had an issue, because people were frustrated, it was mainly students or teenagers," one senior EU official said.
"I think that as a way out ... President Xi said that now COVID in China was mainly Omicron. The Delta variant before was much more lethal and Omicron was less lethal, which opened the way for more openness with the restrictions - what we have already seen in some regions," the EU official said.
EU officials said Michel told Xi that in Europe the focus of the first phase of the pandemic was very much on isolation, quarantine and testing, but it later shifted to vaccination.
"My sense was that this was something that was informative and I had a feeling that China on its side would be increasingly looking to encourage its citizens to be vaccinated, to follow a tiny bit the European experience," a second EU official said.
He added that Xi told the EU delegation that vaccination rates in China were high except for among the elderly, which was a challenge that caused the COVID restrictions.