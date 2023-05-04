China’s elders savour twilight years as the young toil

China has officially been overtaken by India as the world’s most populous nation, with Beijing recently announcing the population had shrunk last year for the first time in over six decades.

“If elderly people come here and play ping-pong, they feel it’s good for them, then they stop playing cards,” said Fu, a 56-year-old Rudong woman who opened the club in 2011.

Fu’s one son has moved out of Rudong to find work in a city—a common tale in recent decades as China transitioned away from central planning in favour of a market-driven economy.

“He’s had a kid there,” Fu said, but when asked if the couple were considering having another child, she said it was unlikely.

“The burden these days is too much.”

Zhu, a club member in his sixties now retired from a career at China Telecom, told AFP the job market was incredibly challenging for China’s youth.

“It’s unlike our generation. In those days, we had assigned labour,” said Zhu. “Not like today, when people have to rely on themselves to find work.”