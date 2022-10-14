China censors rare anti-Xi protest ahead of Communist Party Congress

There was no sign of the banners or their writer when AFP journalists arrived at the scene of the reported protest Thursday, though there appeared to be an elevated police presence around the site.

“Lots of people saw what happened,” a man working nearby said when AFP journalists returned to the site on Friday, adding that the banners were taken down very soon after they were unfurled.

He asked not to be identified, saying: “I don’t want to get in trouble with the authorities.”

Public protests are extremely rare in the Chinese capital and those who defy Beijing’s strict security apparatus face serious punishment.