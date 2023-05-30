China declines US request for a meeting between defense chiefs

The Pentagon said it believed in open communication "to ensure that competition does not veer into conflict."

Last week, White House spokesman John Kirby said there were discussions by the Defense Department to get talks going between Austin and his Chinese counterpart, who was named defense minister in March.

The prospect of a meeting was being closely watched given regional security tensions and trade disputes that have derailed plans for re-engagement by the world's two largest economies.

China's foreign ministry on Tuesday blamed the United States for its decision, claiming that Washington was "well aware" of the reasons behind the lack of military communication.