Beijing simplifies marriages to encourage Chinese to wed

The latest step allows people to register their marriage where they live, state broadcaster CCTV reported Saturday citing a government document.

"This reform is aimed at addressing the needs of people who live or work away from their registered hometowns, particularly younger generations," state news agency Xinhua reported.

Until now, couples have had to travel to wherever the bride or groom is named in the civil registry, which has created travel and financial burdens.

For example, a couple living in Beijing in the country's north, would not have been able to register their marriage in the capital if they came from different parts of the country.

"To better respond to public expectations and based on the success of pilot projects, the registration of marriages in the whole country will be implemented," CCTV announced.