China sentences tycoon Xiao Jianhua to 13 years

It added the punishment was mitigated because both had admitted their crimes and cooperated in recovering illegal gains and in restoring losses.

China-born Xiao, known to have links to China’s Communist Party elite, was last seen whisked away in a wheelchair from a luxury Hong Kong hotel in the early hours with his head covered, a source close to the tycoon told Reuters at the time.

Xiao and Tomorrow have “severely violated a financial management order” and “hurt state financial security”, the court said, with the tycoon additionally fined 6.5 million yuan for the crimes.

From 2001 to 2021, Xiao and Tomorrow gave shares, real estate, cash and other assets to government officials totalling more than 680 million yuan, to evade financial supervision and seek illegitimate benefits, the court said.