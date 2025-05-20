China says it backs Pakistan in defending 'sovereignty'

China said on Tuesday it supports Pakistan in defending "national sovereignty and territorial integrity", after a ceasefire ended four days of fighting with India over a deadly attack in Kashmir.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said China welcomed the two countries "handling differences through dialogue" as he met his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Beijing.

Dar's visit comes after India and Pakistan exchanged tit-for-tat drone, missile and artillery fire following the April attack in Indian-administered Kashmir which killed 26 people.