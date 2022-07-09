Blinken, China's Wang Yi hold talks covering Ukraine war, trade

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Saturday he had discussed Russian aggression in Ukraine during more than five hours of talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in which he raised concerns over Beijing's alignment with Moscow.

The diplomats both described their first in-person discussions since October as "candid", with the meeting taking place a day after they attended a gathering of G20 foreign ministers on the Indonesian island of Bali.

"I shared again with the state councillor that we are concerned about the PRC's alignment with Russia," Blinken told a news conference after the talks, referring to the People's Republic of China. He said did not think China was behaving in a neutral way as it had supported Russia in the United Nations and "amplified Russian propaganda".

Blinken said Chinese president Xi Jinping had made it clear in a call with president Vladimir Putin on 13 June that he stood by a decision to form a partnership with Russia.