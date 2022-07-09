Blinken, China's Wang Yi hold talks covering Ukraine war, trade

Shortly before Russia's 24 February Ukraine invasion, Beijing and Moscow announced a "no limits" partnership, although US officials say they have not seen China evade tough US-led sanctions on Russia or provide it with military equipment.
US officials have warned of consequences, including sanctions, should China offer material support for the war that Moscow calls a "special military operation" to degrade the Ukrainian military. Kyiv and its Western allies say the invasion is an unprovoked land grab.
Asked about his refusal to hold talks with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov at the G20, Blinken said: "The problem is this: we see no signs whatsoever that Russia, at this moment in time, is prepared to engage in meaningful diplomacy."
Wang exchanged in-depth views on "the Ukraine issue" during Saturday's talks, according to a statement released by his ministry, without giving details.
He also told Blinken that the direction of US-China relations was in danger of being further led "astray" due to a problem with the United States' perception of China.
"Many people believe that the United States is suffering from an increasingly serious bout of 'Sinophobia'," Wang was quoted as saying.
Wang also said Washington should cancel additional tariffs imposed on China as soon as possible and cease unilateral sanctions on Chinese companies.
US officials had said before the talks that the meeting was aimed at keeping the difficult U.S.-China relationship stable and preventing it from veering inadvertently into conflict. Read full story
"Moving forward, the United States wants our channels of communication with Beijing to continue to remain open," Blinken said.
Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are expected to speak again in coming weeks, Blinken said.
Daniel Russel, a top US diplomat for East Asia under former President Barack Obama who has close contact with Biden administration officials, said ahead of the talks a key aim for the meeting would be to explore the possibility of an in-person meeting between Biden and Xi, their first as leaders, possibly on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Bali in November.
The United States calls China its main strategic rival and is concerned it might one day attempt to take over the self-ruled democratic island of Taiwan, just as Russia attacked Ukraine.
Despite their rivalry, the world's two largest economies remain major trading partners, and Biden has been considering scrapping tariffs on a range of Chinese goods to curb surging US inflation before November midterm elections, with control of Congress in focus.