China jails US citizen for life on espionage charges

Suzhou authorities "took compulsory measures according to the law" against Leung in April 2021, it said, without specifying when he had been taken into custody.

It was unclear where Leung had been living at the time of his arrest.

A spokesperson for the US embassy in Beijing said they were aware of reports that a US citizen had been recently convicted and sentenced in Suzhou.

"The Department of State has no greater priority than the safety and security of US citizens overseas," the spokesperson said.

"Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment."

The court statement provided no further details on the charges, and closed-door trials are routine in China for sensitive cases.

Foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin declined to comment further on the case at a regular press briefing on Monday. In Hong Kong, security minister Chris Tang told a news conference Monday the city's authorities were notified of Leung's arrest in 2021.

"The Hong Kong police have carried out follow-up action according to the notification," Tang said, refusing to elaborate further.