China ex-Premier Li Keqiang dies at 68 

China's former Premier Li Keqiang died of a heart attack on Friday, just 10 months after retiring from a decade in office during which his reformist star had dimmed. He was 68.

Once viewed as a top Communist Party leadership contender, Li was sidelined in recent years by President Xi Jinping, who tightened his grip on power and steered the world's second-largest economy in a more statist direction.

The elite economist supported of a more open market economy, advocating for supply-side reforms in an approach dubbed "Likonomics" - which was never fully implemented.

Ultimately, he had to bend to Xi's preference for more state control and his former power base waned in influence as Xi installed his own acolytes to powerful positions.

"Comrade Li Keqiang, while resting in Shanghai in recent days, experienced a sudden heart attack on 26 October and after all-out efforts to revive him failed, died in Shanghai at ten minutes past midnight on 27 October," state broadcaster CCTV reported.