China's Xi makes rare trip to Tibet: State media

Chinese President Xi Jinping is on a rare trip to China's politically sensitive region of Tibet, state media reported Friday, the first such visit by the country's top leader in more than three decades.

Tibet has alternated over the centuries between independence and control by China, which says it "peacefully liberated" the rugged plateau in 1951 and brought infrastructure and education to the previously underdeveloped region.

But many exiled Tibetans accuse the central government of religious repression and eroding their culture.