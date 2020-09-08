Chinese troops fired in the air in border stand-off: Indian army

Reuters
New Delhi
An Indian fighter plane flies over a mountain range in Leh in the Ladakh region 2 September 2020.
An Indian fighter plane flies over a mountain range in Leh in the Ladakh region 2 September 2020.Reuters

India on Tuesday rejected Chinese allegations of violating border agreements and accused Chinese troops of firing in the air during a face-off on their tense de facto border.

"It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress," the Indian army said in a statement.

Advertisement

It said Chinese soldiers tried to close in on a forward Indian position in the Ladakh sector in the western Himalayas and when were met by Indian troops, the PLA fired a few rounds in the air.

More News

China says forced to take ‘countermeasures’ against India

An Indian Army convoy moves along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district 18 June, 2020.

China delays renewing press cards for journalists at US outlets

China delays renewing press cards for journalists at US outlets

'China asks India to correct its mistakes'

Representational image. Photo: Reuters

India moves troops to east after western Himalaya clashes with China

An Indian Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel stands guard at a checkpoint along a highway leading to Ladakh, at Gagangeer in Kashmir's Ganderbal district 2 September 2020