China has uncovered a Chinese national suspected of spying for the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), its state security ministry said on Friday, highlighting what it said were the risks and dangers of Chinese citizens being recruited abroad.

The Chinese national surnamed Zeng, who had worked for a military industrial group, was recruited by a CIA agent based in Italy, the ministry said in a statement posted on its WeChatchannel.

Zeng was sent to Italy by the military industrial group for further studies and became acquainted with the CIA agent.