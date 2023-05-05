Chinese troops to hold rare joint military exercise in Laos

China will hold a rare joint military exercise with its landlocked neighbour Laos this month as Beijing tries to bolster security ties with regional allies to counter an expanding US presence in Southeast Asia.

Southern Theater Command, one of the five theatre commands of the People's Liberation Army, will send troops to Laos for the "Friendship Shield 2023" joint exercise, the Chinese defence ministry said on Friday in a brief statement.

The exercise, to be held from 9 to 28 May, will simulate attacks on transnational armed criminal groups, and involve more than 900 personnel, including more than 200 Chinese troops, China's state television reported.