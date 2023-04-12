Taiwan says it convinced China to rein in no-fly zone plan

Taiwan said on Wednesday it had successfully urged China to drastically cut its plan to close airspace north of the island, averting wider travel disruption in a period of high tension in the region due to China's military exercises.

China has not commented on the no-fly zone but South Korea, which was also briefed on the plans, said it was due to an object falling from a satellite launch vehicle.

China initially notified Taipei it would impose a no-fly zone between April 16-18, but Taiwan's transport ministry said that was later reduced to a period of just 27 minutes on Sunday morning after it objected.

The no-fly zone follows days of intense military drills it has staged around Taiwan in response to President Tsai Ing-wen's meeting with U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California last week.