Hong Kong on high alert as Xi Jinping visit expected

Chinese president Xi Jinping is expected to visit Hong Kong Thursday, prompting a massive security effort ahead of celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of the city’s handover to communist China.

Government leaders have been forced into a closed-loop system, parts of the city shut down, and multiple journalists barred from Friday events that will showcase the Communist Party’s control over the city after a political crackdown that dismantled a democracy movement and crushed dissent.

Details around the trip, Xi’s first outside mainland China since the Covid-19 pandemic began, have been kept under wraps, but he is expected to make appearances in Hong Kong on Thursday and Friday.