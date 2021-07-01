Hong Kong silenced as China celebrates party centenary

Police were out in force across Hong Kong on Thursday, ready to stamp down on any sign of dissent as China’s Communist Party celebrated its centenary, in a vivid illustration of how the once-outspoken finance hub has been successfully muzzled.

The grand celebrations in Beijing coincided with the 24th anniversary of Hong Kong’s 1997 handover to China by colonial Britain.

Since 2003, Hong Kongers have regularly filled the streets each handover anniversary with marches and rallies.