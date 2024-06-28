China planning 'major' reforms ahead of key political meeting: Xi

In a speech on Friday, Xi said policymakers "are planning and implementing major measures to further deepen reform in a comprehensive manner". "We will... form a more market-oriented, legal and international business environment," he added.

"China's door will only open wider and wider, and will never be closed."

Xi has touted the promise of significant reform several times this year, and the government has already enacted measures in key sectors such as real estate to try to address critical issues.

On Thursday, it was announced that the delayed Third Plenum -- a meeting historically watched for signs on economic policy direction -- will take place in Beijing in mid-July.

The key meeting of top officials, originally expected last autumn, is highly anticipated in the hopes it might resolve the uncertainty that has weighed on the country's economy.