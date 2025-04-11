China says Xi to visit Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia next week

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia next week, Beijing’s foreign ministry said Friday, on his first official foreign trip this year.

Xi’s tour of Southeast Asia will last from Monday until Friday, a foreign ministry spokesperson said.

His visit to the region comes as Beijing squares off with the United States in an escalating trade war triggered by President Donald Trump.

Many Chinese exports are now facing 145 percent tariffs on arrival in the world’s largest economy.

Xi’s visit to Vietnam comes on the invitation of President Luong Cuong, Beijing said. He last visited the country in December 2023.