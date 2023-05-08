Xi to host first China-Central Asia summit this month

President Xi Jinping will host a two-day summit with the leaders of five Central Asian nations next week, Beijing said on Monday, as China moves to increase its influence in the region.

Leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan are expected to attend the China-Central Asia Summit from 18 to 19 May, said China’s foreign ministry.

The summit in the city of Xi’an is the first of its kind, according to Chinese state media, and will focus on strengthening economic and diplomatic ties with Beijing.