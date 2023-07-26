Beijing taps veteran diplomat Wang to replace absent Qin

Wang Yi this week returns as China's foreign minister, stepping into a job he held for almost a decade in the face of the month-long absence of deposed diplomat Qin Gang.

A veteran politician who also serves as the Communist Party's top foreign policy official, he relinquished the foreign minister role and assumed the more senior position of Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission just seven months ago.

The past month had already seen the 69-year-old Wang assume some of Qin Gang's responsibilities as foreign minister, including travelling to South Africa this week to attend a BRICS meeting on security affairs in Johannesburg.