US flew balloons in its airspace: China

Beijing accused Washington of flying balloons over its territory "more than 10 times" since last year. Earlier this month, the US shot down what it called a Chinese surveillance balloon in its airspace.The row between China and the United States over surveillance balloons deepened on Monday, with Beijing accusing Washington of more than ten incursions since the beginning of last year.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said US high-altitude balloons had flown over its airspace "more than ten times without any approval from Chinese authorities."

Wang did not provide further details, but urged the US to "change its course and introspect itself rather than smear and accuse China."