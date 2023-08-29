Taiwan decries China's 'military harassment' after warplanes detected

Taiwan urged China on Tuesday to stop "military harassment" that risked damaging regional security after it said 24 Chinese warplanes were detected near the island.

China has ratcheted up military and political pressure on self-ruled Taiwan since president Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016 because she rejects Beijing's stance that the island is part of Chinese territory.

"The People's Liberation Army's continuous military harassment in the region could lead to a sharp escalation of tensions and worsening of regional security," Taiwan's defence ministry said in a statement.

"We urge Beijing to take responsibility and immediately cease all unilateral actions that undermine regional stability," it said.

According to the ministry, Beijing had sent 24 aircraft, including fighter jets, bombers and drones, as well as five warships close to Taiwan in what it described as a "joint combat patrol" since 9 am local time (0100 GMT).