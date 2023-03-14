China's growing clout in the Middle East

After China successfully brokered a deal last week to restore relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Beijing appears set to take on a larger role in the Middle East and potentially challenge US dominance in the oil-rich region.

Under the agreement reached in the Chinese capital on Friday, Riyadh and Tehran agreed to reopen their embassies and exchange ambassadors after seven years of severed diplomatic ties and tensions.

The rivalry between Iran and Saudi Arabia, respectively the leading Shiite and Sunni Muslim powers in the Middle East, has dominated regional politics in recent years, affecting not only the two nations but also others with both sides backing rival camps in proxy wars from Yemen to Syria and elsewhere.

Beijing described the result as a "major outcome" achieved through "concerted efforts" by the three countries, emphasizing that China "pursues no selfish interest whatsoever in the Middle East."

"China has no intention to and will not seek to fill the so-called vacuum or put up exclusive blocs," Beijing said in a statement on Saturday, adding: "China will be a promoter of security and stability, partner for development and prosperity, and supporter of the Middle East's development through solidarity."