China to scrap Covid quarantine on arrival

Chinese social media users reacted with joy to the end of restrictions that have kept the country largely closed off to the outside world since March 2020.

“It’s over... spring is coming,” said one top-voted comment on the Twitter-like Weibo social media site.

Online searches for flights abroad surged on the news, state media reported, with the travel platform Tongcheng seeing an 850 per cent jump in searches and a tenfold jump in inquiries about visas.

“Preparing for my trip abroad!” one Weibo user wrote.