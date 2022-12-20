The world fears a new China Covid wave

European and US officials are conducting careful behind-the scenes talks with Chinese counterparts, while issuing deliberately worded public statements intended to make clear that the ball is in Beijing's court.

Washington and Beijing officials discussed how to handle Covid earlier this month in talks in China to prepare for Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit early next year, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said last week. He refused to give details, citing "sensitive diplomatic channels."

One area of potential Western assistance involves whether China would accept BioNTech's 22UAy.DE updated mRNA vaccine designed to target currently circulating Omicron-related virus variants, which many experts believe is more effective than China's shots.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed the issue in a visit to Beijing last month along with BioNTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin.

However, the United States and other Western countries are not openly encouraging China to accept Western-made mRNA vaccines, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha told reporters on Thursday. "We stand ready to help any country in the world with vaccines, treatments, anything else that we can be helpful with," he said.

Beijing has said "institutional advantages" will help it get through the epidemic without foreign assistance, and China's estimated Covid death toll is still lower than the 1.1 million US deaths and Europe's 2.1 million.

But US drugmaker Pfizer last week reached an agreement to export its Covid antiviral treatment Paxlovid to China through a local company, saying it was working with all stakeholders to secure adequate supply.

"Whether China asks or not, as a citizen of Beijing, I welcome the attitude of the US government," Hu Xijin, former editor of party tabloid the Global Times, said on Twitter, adding that he hopes the US government will push Pfizer to lower Paxlovid's price.