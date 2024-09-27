Chinese nuclear-powered submarine sank this year, US official says

A Chinese embassy spokesperson in Washington said they had no information to provide.

“We are not familiar with the situation you mentioned and currently have no information to provide,” the Chinese official said.

The senior US official said it was not clear what caused it to sink or whether it had nuclear fuel on board at the time.

“In addition to the obvious questions about training standards and equipment quality, the incident raises deeper questions about the PLA’s internal accountability and oversight of China’s defense industry - which has long been plagued by corruption,” the official said, using an acronym for the People’s Liberation Army.

“It’s not surprising that the PLA Navy would try to conceal” the sinking, the official added.