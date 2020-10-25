COVID-19: Confirmed global cases surpass 42.5m

As the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc worldwide, the number of confirmed cases globally surpassed 42.5 million on Sunday, according to data by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).
Till now, 4,25,32,198 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 while 1,148,943 deaths have been reported so far, according to the JHU data, reports news agency UNB.
The United States has witnessed the highest numbers in deaths due to COVID-19 as the country’s total death toll counted 224,771 followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and the UK.
The US has registered 85,71,943 cases till date.
Besides, India, which has been counted as the second worst-hit country in number of cases, has recorded 78,14,682 cases as of Sunday morning, according to the data.
The South Asian country has recorded 117,956 deaths so far.
Brazil is the second country in the world in number of deaths from COVID-19, behind the United States, and third in number of cases, behind the United States and India.
The country reported another 432 deaths from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 156,903, the government announced on Saturday.
According to the Ministry of Health, 26,979 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 53,80,635.
The state of Sao Paulo, the most populated in the country, has also been the most affected, with 10,89,255 cases and 38,726 deaths, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 298,823 cases and 20,171 deaths.
Since early September, the country has seen a decline in the number of cases and deaths. According to the latest figures, the average number of deaths from the virus in the last week fell to 471 per day, the lowest average since 7 May.
Russia registered 16,521 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from the record high of 17,340 a day earlier, the country’s COVID-19 response center said on Saturday.
Russia’s cumulative number of coronavirus cases has grown to 1,497,167, including 25,821 deaths and 1,130,818 recoveries, the center said in a statement.
Moscow has seen a spike in COVID-19 infections, tallying 4,453 new cases over the past day, bringing the city's total to 391,361.
Russia has been witnessing a steep growth in COVID-19 cases over the past weeks, after many restrictions were lifted and people resumed gathering in large groups.
Situation in Bangladesh
Bangladesh recorded 1,094 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours till 8:00am Sunday, pushing up the total caseload to 397,507.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 19 more people died from COVID-19 during the period taking the total fatalities to 5,780.
Meanwhile, the DGSH said, 1,498 patients have recovered and with that the total recoveries stand at 313,563.
The recovery rate has climbed to 78.88 percent as the fatality rate declined slightly to 1.45 per cent.
Currently, there are 78,164 active cases in the country.
Bangladesh reported its first cases on 8 March. The number of cases reached the 300,000-mark on 26 August. The first death was reported on 18 March and the death toll exceeded 5,000 on 22 September.