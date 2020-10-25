COVID-19: Confirmed global cases surpass 42.5m

As the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc worldwide, the number of confirmed cases globally surpassed 42.5 million on Sunday, according to data by Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Till now, 4,25,32,198 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 while 1,148,943 deaths have been reported so far, according to the JHU data, reports news agency UNB.

The United States has witnessed the highest numbers in deaths due to COVID-19 as the country’s total death toll counted 224,771 followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and the UK.

The US has registered 85,71,943 cases till date.