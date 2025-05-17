Global acute hunger hits new high, 2025 outlook 'bleak': UN-backed report

More than 295 million people faced acute hunger last year, a new high driven by conflict along with other crises -- and the outlook is "bleak" for 2025 as humanitarian aid falters, a UN-backed report said Friday.

It was the sixth consecutive annual increase in the number of people hit with "high levels" of acute food insecurity, according to the Global Report on Food Crises.

A total of 295.3 million people endured acute hunger last year -- almost a quarter of the population in 53 of the 65 countries analysed for the report.

This was up from 281.6 million people in 2023, according to the report, which is drafted by a consortium of international organisations and NGOs.